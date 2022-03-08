Joel Embiid Explains Keys to Success vs. Bulls on Monday

Joel Embiid admitted he hasn't felt like himself lately. As the Philadelphia 76ers star center has contributed to the team's slow starts in the last few games, he knew he had to do something to turn it all around.

On Monday night, Embiid found a recipe for success against a familiar opponent. When the Sixers played the Bulls earlier this season, Philly defeated Chicago three times. In the first outing, Embiid dropped 18 points against Chicago.

Three nights later, the two teams met for a rematch, and Embiid produced 30 points. Three months later, Embiid had a 40-point outing against the Bulls and had an even bigger game on Monday when the Bulls and the Sixers met for the fourth and final time this season on Monday.

Right out of the gate on Monday, Embiid was firing on all cylinders. In 11 minutes of action, he collected 11 points, helping the Sixers get off to a 37-32 lead. In the second quarter, the Sixers kept the ball rolling and managed to go into halftime with a lead for the first time in a few games.

"[I was] just being aggressive," said Embiid after the game on Monday. Following an impressive first-half showing, Embiid turned his play up a notch in the third quarter as he produced 19 points in 12 minutes.

"The last couple games, the last two games, I've had bad starts," Embiid continued. "So, I just wanted to be aggressive and really live in the paint, and in that third quarter, they got in foul trouble, and we got in the bonus early."

Embiid's made it clear plenty of times in the past that he wants to utilize his versatility on the court. Therefore, he won't become somebody that plays purely in the post. However, when the long-range shots aren't falling, the big man knows exactly how to get himself into a rhythm.

"We didn't force it," said Sixers coach Doc Rivers. "We got him in the right spot. I thought the cutting and the spacing, I thought what he did early. He passed a couple, we got a couple of threes, they pulled off some of the trapping, and then Joel 1-on-1 is very difficult. I also liked that he got a lot of it in transition on the post... I liked that a lot."

With James Harden in the mix alongside Embiid, the All-Star center doesn't have to do all of the scoring himself these days. However, on Monday, Embiid took over in the scoring department, and Harden was happy to facilitate.

"I just had to go out there and be a playmaker tonight," said Harden. "He had it going from the beginning. I saw that. If he needed help, I was there to help him, but 43 points is a pretty good game. I think all of us just tried to fill in where we needed to."

In the end, Embiid finished the night with a game-high of 43 points in 36 minutes. In addition to his scoring, Embiid secured the double-double with 14 rebounds and produced two assists, two steals, and blocked three shots. The MVP candidate's contributions help the Sixers put the Bulls away with a 121-106 victory.

