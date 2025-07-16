Joel Embiid Gets Honest About Relationship With Ex-Sixer
It's been close to two years since the offseason debacle that saw James Harden start to force his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers organization, with the main catalyst surrounding his loss of trust in Philadelphia's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, who he had a history with prior to his time in the City of Brotherly Love.
"Daryl Morey is a liar," Harden stated while at an event in China. "I will never be a part of an organization that he is a part of."
This would be the first domino to fall towards the eventual trade that took place only a few games into that season, where Harden was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he has played since. Given that he had some success during his time in Philadelphia, it would be imagined that his on-court chemistry with Joel Embiid would carry over, given the success the partnership had; it hasn't.
In a recent piece published by ESPN's Dotun Akintoye, Embiid discussed his relationship with his former teammate, revealing that the two don't talk anymore.
"No one knows this, but even James [Harden] is not talking to me," Embiid stated to ESPN. "That's the part I don't like about being 'that guy,' because it puts you in the middle of those situations."
Being "that guy" could be perceived as being the Sixers' cornerstone for the past nine years, having an entire era named after you and whatnot, and above all, potentially having certain decisions run by you.
That latter part is what Embiid thinks caused the divide from Harden's end in their relationship, seeing that he could've played a role in not getting the extension he had long desired from the Sixers, which brought an end to a partnership that saw the Cameroonian star lift the Michael Jordan trophy in 2023.
"Because if you ask James, he probably believes I had something to do with him not being here," Embiid explained to Akintoye. "And I'm just like, 'I won the scoring title. You won the assists title. We had a pick-and-roll that was unstoppable.'"
Embiid and Harden spent two seasons playing together. They achieved a 48-24 record as a duo when healthy. The Sixers made it to the second round of the NBA Playoffs each time.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move