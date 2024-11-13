Joel Embiid Headlines 76ers Starting 5 vs New York Knicks
Fresh off an overtime thriller with the Charlotte Hornets Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers are back in action on their home floor Tuesday night. They're slated to kick off their NBA Cup schedule with a foe they know all too well in the New York Knicks.
Aside from this being part of the NBA Cup Group Phase, this game holds added weight for multiple reasons. For starters, it is the first time these teams are meeting since their hard fought first-round matchup in the playoffs last year. Secondly, it will also be the season debut of Sixers star Joel Embiid.
Embiid began the regular season on the sidelines as he continued to rehab the knee injury he suffered last year. The former MVP was then hit with a three-game suspension after getting into it with a reporter following the Sixers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month.
The Sixers still aren't at full strength, as Tyrese Maxey still recovers from a hamstring injury. However, they're back to having two members of their big three in the fold.
With Embiid back in the mix, the Sixers will deploy another new starting lineup. They'll open Tuesday's matchup with Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George, Caleb Martin, and Embiid.
Coming into Tuesday's matchup, the Knicks are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-5. They last played on Sunday as well, suffering a double-digit loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
With the boost of a returning Embiid, the Sixers will look to win back-to-back games for the first-time this season. The nationally televised matchup is set to tip-off at 7:30 pm Eastern Time on TNT.