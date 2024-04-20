Joel Embiid Deals With Injury Scare in Sixers’ Game 1 vs. Knicks
Heading into their Game 1 matchup against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers listed their star center Joel Embiid as questionable due to knee injury recovery.
Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid was cleared for action and set to play in the critical road matchup on Saturday night.
Everything was going well for Embiid to start. In the first quarter of action, the big man shot 5-9 from the field and drained all four of his free throws. Embiid finished the first quarter with 15 points after checking in for the entire 12 minutes.
A hot start was just what the Sixers needed to get off to an early lead. In the second quarter, though, the Sixers found themselves in a tough spot.
With just a few minutes left to go in the first half, Embiid threw down a vicious dunk off a self-assisted pass off the backboard. On his way down, the big man landed awkwardly, grabbed at his knee, and went down on the floor. He was sent back to the locker room after seeing the court for four minutes in the second quarter.
Since returning from his eight-week recovery due to a meniscus injury, Embiid played in five of the Sixers’ final seven games. In the matchups he was held out, it his absence was due to precautionary reasons.
During the Sixers’ April 12 matchup against the Orlando Magic, Embiid left early in the first half due to a similar incident. While it seemed he tweaked his knee, the big man returned for the start of the second half to conclude a 32-point showing at home.
Since that game, Embiid played in the Sixers’ Play-In matchup against the Miami Heat earlier this week. While he looked fresh throughout the first half of Game 1 in New York, Embiid certainly dealt with an injury scare after an awkward landing.
Fortunately for Philadelphia, Embiid returned to Saturday's game after the scare.