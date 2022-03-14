Joel Embiid, James Harden Dodge Injury Report vs. Nuggets

The NBA Playoffs are set to begin next month. For the 41-25 Philadelphia 76ers, they have just 16 games left in the regular season. While those games will be crucial for Philly's superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden to continue building their on-court chemistry, it's evident that they won't both be present for all of those games.

Following a practice session on Saturday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was asked about the potential of Embiid and Harden sitting out some games down the stretch to get some rest to avoid injuries and fatigue.

To no surprise, Rivers confirmed that rest days are in the plan for not only Embiid and Harden but even for a player like Tyrese Maxey as well.

"Joel and James, we kind of have a mapped-out game plan for," Rivers said on Saturday. "Danny (Green) is getting rest just because he keeps getting injured, so we don't have to worry about him, but even Tyrese has played a lot of minutes. We probably will rest him a game somewhere. He'll not want that, but we'll probably be good."

Rivers didn't reveal the full plan for Embiid or Harden's future rest days, as expected. But one would assume that back-to-backs would be an opportunity to rest one or both of the stars. If that were the case, then Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets would be an opportunity for the Sixers to get their stars some rest.

Will Harden and Embiid Play Against Denver?

Following an overtime win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, the Sixers are set to tip-off with the Denver Nuggets less than 24 hours after wrapping up their previous matchup. There has been a lot of speculation that the Sixers might consider resting one or both of their stars against Denver.

But that doesn't seem to be the case as of now.

According to Philly's Monday afternoon injury report, neither Harden nor Embiid are listed. As of now, they are cleared for action and on pace to play. While that could change as the game inches closer, it seems the Sixers aren't going to utilize any rests days just yet at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.