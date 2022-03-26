Embiid and Harden were pretty banged up following Wednesday's game. Harden, who took a knee to the quad, was admittedly sore after the victory over the Lakers. Mix that in with the fact that he's been dealing with hamstring tightness for over a month, and there was reason to be concerned going into the Clippers matchup.

In Harden's last eight games, he shot poorly from the field as he hit on just 35-percent of his attempts. From deep, he connected on 25-percent of his shots. Knowing he's been struggling and dealing with some minor setbacks, nobody knew what version of Harden would come out on Friday.

While Embiid hasn't been struggling lately, he has been dealing with back soreness. And on Wednesday night, the big man was spotted grabbing at his back and stretching out numerous times, making it clear he was bothered by the nagging setback.

But once again, Embiid's back soreness didn't stop him. And Harden's nagging injuries weren't a factor either. Embiid and Harden led the charge for the Sixers on the offensive end right out of the gate, as they collectively contributed to 21 of Philly's 35 points in the first quarter.

And when Harden came out for his eight-minute shift in the second quarter, he dominated by going 4-7 from the field and knocking down three threes to add 15 points to his total before halftime.

After Harden surged the Sixers in the first half, Embiid picked up where the star guard left off in the third quarter as he led the charge with ten of the Sixers' 29 points coming out of the half.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, both Harden and Embiid had a game-high of 27 points. At that point, Embiid's night was finished as he clocked out with 27 points, ten rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 27 minutes.

Meanwhile, Harden picked up an extra six minutes of playing time to help Philly close out the night with a blowout win. The superstar guard collected a game-high of 29 points in 34 minutes. He also grabbed 15 rebounds and produced seven assists as the Sixers cruised past the Clippers with a 122-97 victory.