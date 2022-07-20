Skip to main content
Joel Embiid, James Harden Link Up With New Sixers Addition for a Workout

The Philadelphia 76ers have had quite a busy offseason. After falling short in the second round of the playoffs for the second-straight year, the Sixers went into the offseason with a plan to build around their superstar Joel Embiid as best as they could.

Following Philadelphia’s Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the second round, Embiid publicly urged his team’s front office to sign a P.J. Tucker-like veteran after admiring how Tucker played against the Sixers as a member of the Heat.

A few weeks later, Tucker would decline his player option for next season and was set to become a free agent. And instead of signing a player like Tucker, the Sixers went ahead and landed Tucker himself via free agency on a three-year deal.

Tucker, Embiid, and James Harden have been spotted spending quite a lot of time together in the offseason. Not only were the three seen at several of Michael Rubin’s events recently, but Harden shared a video of the three in the gym together before or after participating in a workout.

By the looks of it, Embiid is in good spirits after the Sixers listened to his request to get Tucker. Now, the next order of business for the Sixers is to re-sign Harden officially.

After declining his nearly $40 million player option, Harden became an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While he can sign anywhere he wants, the star guard has made it clear that he’s committed to the 76ers.

As moves could still be made, it seems Harden is waiting for the Sixers to finalize the roster for the time being as he wants to ensure they have enough space to land the players they need to compete for a title next year. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

