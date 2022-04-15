Embiid, Harden See Sixers Making Major Progress Before Raptors Series

On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers will take the court for the first time since last weekend. As the Sixers wrapped up their regular season with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons, they got a week off from games to prepare for their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

After getting a day off on Monday, the Sixers returned to their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, on Tuesday to begin working on their game plan for Toronto. Since then, the Sixers have been going hard on the practice floor every day as they lead up to Saturday's matchup.

Throughout the final stretch of the regular season, Philadelphia's notable stars Joel Embiid and James Harden haven't shied away from admitting that they don't have it all figured out in terms of their on-court chemistry.

Considering Harden joined the Sixers post-All-Star-break, he's only had a little over 20 games to play with the Sixers. Therefore, this week's been crucial for Harden, Embiid, and the Sixers as they have to put it all together for the playoffs.

Still a Work in Progress?

Following Wednesday's practice session, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers bluntly told reporters that Harden's fit with the team still isn't perfected.

“I think he’s getting it. I don’t think any of us are there yet, but we’re working on it. We’re a work in progress," Rivers admitted.

Not only did the Sixers deal with spacing issues throughout the final stretch of the year, but Harden's shot was inconsistent. As the star guard is going through an adjustment period as he finds comfort as a scorer and playmaker in different situations, Harden believes this week off from games was crucial as he's taking steps in the right direction.

Shining a Positive Light

“It’s been really helpful,” Harden claimed. “Honestly, our execution and in-game situations that I was a little uncertain about are made clear now, but it’s for all of us. This is a feel. Just kind of feeling our spacing and things like that offensively. Defensively, making sure we’re on the same page, and then it’s details -- knowing what they like to do, knowing what Toronto likes to do, and knowing how we can execute.”

Although Rivers expressed some uncertainty on Wednesday, Sixers center Joel Embiid felt that Thursday's practice session was an opportunity for the Sixers to turn a corner. And with the progress the team has made in the last few days, he sees it all coming together.

“These last few days have been great,” said Embiid. “[We're] just really getting on the same page, going against each other. Obviously, the game is completely different, but I think we’re gonna be fine. I think we’re starting to find the right balance of how to play together. I think everybody understands their role, and that’s how we’re gonna win.”

