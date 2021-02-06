Joel Embiid's Knee Could Hold Him Back From Playing vs. Nets

There was a scary scene on the court during the first quarter of Thursday night's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers. As Sixers center Joel Embiid went up to block a shot on defense, the big man came down on an awkward landing and immediately fell to the floor behind the basket.

The Sixers center never returned on offense during the sequence. Although he did get up to play some defense, he was hardly moving. That caused the 76ers to call a timeout as Embiid stood bent over, grabbing at his knee.

Considering his injury history, everybody couldn't help but think the big man is traveling down the same unfortunate path as the early seasons of his career. So, when Embiid went back to the team's locker room, many expected he wouldn't return. And for a moment, Embiid himself wasn't too sure about the situation as well.

"I was pretty concerned," Embiid admitted on Thursday. After going back and getting everything checked out, Embiid was cleared for action. "You never want to mess with any injuries -- especially the knee," he stated. "I kind of felt it when I landed, but I ended up coming back and pushing through it."

According to the Sixers, Embiid hyperextended his knee. It's not an injury that will keep him off the court for a while, but it does have him listed as questionable against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Following Thursday night's loss, Embiid admitted he wasn't one-hundred percent. Although he felt slightly off, the Sixers center attempted to leave the Zoom press conference on a light note regarding his injury.

"As the game kept going, I felt good," Embiid explained. "I wasn't all the way there, but I was just trying to push to make sure we get a chance. I feel good. I'll see how it feels tomorrow when I wake up, but I should be good."

Keywords here being "should be good." Embiid believed on Thursday that playing on Saturday is a real possibility. While the team hasn't decided on his status just yet, the big man has shown he's willing to push through minor setbacks to be available for the Sixers this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_