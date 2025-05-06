Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving Earn Major Praise From NBA Veteran
Having two small stints in the NBA, Guerschon Yabusele has played with some big-name players. Recently, the veteran forward was asked to name the best player he’s played with during his short period in the NBA, The Philadelphia 76ers standout named one of his current teammates, along with a former teammate.
via @OwedByEdwards: Who’s the best player you’ve ever played with
“Between Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid,” Yabusele responded.
When Yabusele started his NBA career, Kyrie Irving was in the midst of his Boston Celtics stint. Coming off of a six-year run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving spent two seasons with the Celtics.
In 2017, Yabusele entered the NBA as the 16th overall pick. During his rookie year, he appeared in 33 games with the Celtics, playing a small role off the bench. In 2018-2019, Yabusele took the court for 41 minutes, producing just two points and one rebound per game.
In both seasons, Irving was an All-Star for the Celtics. The veteran star averaged 24 points, six assists, and four rebounds, while hitting on 40 percent of his threes during that time.
Yabusele’s Celtics stint ended after two seasons. The former first-rounder played for teams in China, France, and Spain before making his return to the NBA.
When Yabusele signed with the Sixers for the 2024-2025 NBA season, he joined forces with Joel Embiid. While Embiid struggled to stay on the court for more than 19 games this past season, Yabusele still thinks highly of the seven-time All-Star.
The question now is what’s next for Yabusele? Whether he’ll stick around to play with Embiid and the Sixers beyond the 2024-2025 NBA season is a big question. This summer, Yabusele is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Sixers will likely enter a bidding war for the veteran’s services, as he managed to drive up his stock with an impressive season.