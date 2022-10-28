Joel Embiid Lands on 76ers' Injury Report vs. Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been off to a strange start to the year. Coming off of two hand surgeries in the offseason, Embiid wasn’t expected to be limited when training camp rolled around in late September.

While Embiid was a full participant at the start of camp, the big man was still in an uphill battle getting back to being one hundred percent, as another setback affected conditioning in the offseason.

Following the Sixers’ second loss to start the year against the Milwaukee Bucks, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Embiid battled plantar fasciitis during the offseason. Therefore, he wasn’t in tip-top shape to start the regular season.

“I’m still trying to work my way back,” said Embiid last weekend following a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. “Coming into training camp, I haven’t done anything for like two months. So, that really slowed me down. I’m still trying to work my way back, and hopefully, everything gets back to normal.”

In Philadelphia’s first two games against the Celtics and the Bucks, Embiid averaged 20 points while shooting just 38 percent from the field. Since those two underwhelming outings, Embiid has averaged 32 points while knocking down 61 percent of his shots.

Following Wednesday night’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Embiid offered a positive update on his health after hitting 70 percent of his shots and producing 31 points in Toronto.

“Each game, I’ve been getting better,” said the big man. “I’m feeling great. I feel like I’m almost back to myself. You can tell by the progression from the second game until now. I’m starting to really look a little bit like myself. I got a long way to go, but we don’t have time, and I don’t have time. I gotta do whatever is necessary to win games.”

While Embiid’s positive development is good for the Sixers, the team is still struggling as a whole. Through five games, the Sixers achieved just one win, which came over the Indiana Pacers, who are projected to miss the playoffs this season.

In addition, Embiid's physical setbacks continue to affect him beyond Wednesday's game. As the Sixers are set to face the Toronto Raptors on Friday night for a rematch, Embiid was added to the injury report. According to the team, Embiid is listed due to "right knee injury recovery." His playing status for Friday is questionable.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.