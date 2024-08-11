All 76ers

Joel Embiid Makes Sixers History With Team USA at Paris Olympics

Justin Grasso

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) celebrates during the second half against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
After going out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on a low note, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid managed to bounce back this summer.

Following a first-round loss against the New York Knicks, Embiid focused on getting even healthier ahead of a run at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Despite considering playing for two other countries, Embiid’s decision to pick Team USA put him in a great position to win his first Olympic medal.

After Saturday’s game against France, Embiid earned gold, the highest honor for any athlete at the Olympics. With his latest accomplishment, Embiid makes Sixers history.

Embiid is the first 76ers player to win a gold medal for Team USA. He joins an extensive list of athletes with ties to the organization who accomplished winning gold at the Olympics in the past.

Since 1992, nine players with ties to the Sixers have competed for Team USA at the Olympics and won gold.

Philadelphia currently employs two of them. In addition to Embiid, 76ers guard Kyle Lowry has experience competing for the country’s national team. In 2016, Lowry won a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. At the time, he was a member of the Toronto Raptors.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

The rest of the list includes James Harden, DeAndre Jordan, Jimmy Butler, JaVale McGee, Jerami Grant, Andre Iguodala, and Charles Barkley.

Philly’s former All-Star guard Jrue Holiday joins Barkley in having multiple runs at the Olympic games. The Boston Celtics guard shared the court with Embiid this summer as Team USA swept the competition in France.

A gold medal adds another impressive accomplishment to Embiid’s resume. Now, the 76ers center is a one-time MVP, seven-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA First Team, four-time All-NBA Second Team, and three-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team member.

