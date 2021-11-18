Embiid, Thybulle Remain in Health & Safety Protocol

Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are the final two members of the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA's health and safety protocol. As nothing has changed about their status lately, they remain out against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

A couple of weeks ago, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris was the first member of the team to land in the protocol as he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Philly's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Then two days later, 76ers' second-year guard Isaiah Joe became the second member of the team to land in the same situation. At this point, both of those guys are back in the mix. Harris returned last Thursday as the Sixers took on the Toronto Raptors.

Meanwhile, Joe was cleared last Saturday and saw the court for the first time in weeks during Tuesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. Now, the Sixers are just waiting on Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid to follow.

On Tuesday night, prior to the Sixers tipping off with the Jazz, Philly's head coach Doc Rivers discussed the situation and offered an update regarding the two veterans and where they stand as they remain off the court.

"Man, I don't check a lot with the COVID stuff," Rivers said on Tuesday night. "With Matisse, it's just trying to get the right date with the league. It's a lot of clutter going on. I'll leave it at that. With Joel, it's the same thing. He's just trying to get better. You have to have the two negative tests."

At this point, Thybulle is likely closer to returning than Embiid is. As Thybulle was entered into the protocol a little less than two weeks ago, he could find himself cleared for action any day now.

As for Embiid, Thursday marks the tenth day the All-Star center has been in the protocol. While he could also be eligible to return any day now, it's necessary to note that Embiid was indeed symptomatic from the virus. While that didn't seem to affect Tobias Harris too much in the long term, the after-effects are always different for everybody. So, the Sixers will likely play it patiently with Embiid.

