Joel Embiid on 76ers' Injury Report Against Magic

Joel Embiid is back on the Sixers' injury report, as they prepare to take on the Orlando Magic.

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Orlando Magic to the Wells Fargo Center as they look to continue their seven-game winning streak, which has helped them climb the Eastern Conference, now sitting in the second seed only two and a half games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

Granted, they may have to face the Magic without Joel Embiid, who has been downgraded to questionable due to soreness in his left foot.

This shouldn't be anything new as his left foot has been nagging him throughout the season, especially as of late, with his most recent omission from the playing squad coming against the Sacramento Kings earlier on in the month.

All be it, The Process showed no signs of a sore left foot in their game against the Denver Nuggets, in which he dropped 47 points and 18 rebounds, coming up huge in the fourth quarter to seal the deal against the Western Conference leaders.

If Embiid does sit, it could be for injury management which was the case for the game against the Kings, with the Sixers' schedule including several critical games against both divisional and conference opponents coming up soon, including the likes of the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Montrezl Harrell has been Doc River's replacement for Embiid throughout the course of the season, averaging 13 points and seven rebounds when he starts, so he could be in for extra minutes on Monday night

