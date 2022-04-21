After two-straight dominant outings against the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers hit some adversity on Wednesday night when their first-round playoff series fired up the first of two games up North.

The Sixers trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half. Although they shot slightly better than the Raptors from the field, the Sixers turned the ball over at a high rate as they totaled for 15 turnovers through the first two quarters.

Typically, teams that are on the wrong end of a lopsided turnover battle lose the game. However, the Sixers weren't down and out at the half -- and they can thank Joel Embiid for shifting the game.

In the third quarter alone, Embiid boosted his five-point start to the game with an 18-point third-quarter rally. As he scored all but ten of Philadelphia's 28 points before the fourth quarter, Embiid helped the Sixers get back within comeback distance.

With the game tied at 95 at the end of regulation, the Sixers forced overtime in a game that looked unwinnable for them early on. And when the 76ers needed a clutch bucket in the free period, the big man was up for the challenge.

Maxey Has No Words

After Embiid nearly turned the ball over with a shot clock violation, the Sixers called a timeout with roughly one second left to shoot. With a play drawn up for Embiid to launch a deep shot, the Sixers had one last chance to put points on the board before they needed a second extra quarter to settle the score.

But Joel Embiid hit the biggest shot of the series so far, which left his starting point guard campaigning for him to win MVP once more.

“MVP," said Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey after the game. "That’s it. That’s all I got.”

Maxey himself had a solid game as he scored 19 points while checking in for 47 minutes. Through the first two games, the young guard was somebody the Sixers would play through as he was carrying the team's offense at times.

On Wednesday night, though, the team knew they had to rely on Embiid, and the five-time All-Star delivered when they needed him to get it done.

“I knew the ball was going to him," Maxey finished. "When he caught it -- I don’t know. I have nothing to say. That was crazy. Joel is Joel.”

With an overtime victory in Game 3, the Sixers take a shocking 3-0 lead over the Raptors in the first round.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.