Joel Embiid’s Playing Status for 76ers-Celtics on Saturday

Nov 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off a preseason road trip on Friday night. Starting in Iowa, the Sixers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves, Heading into the game, the team knew it would be without its star center, Joel Embiid.

As the Sixers gathered for a practice session on Thursday, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse revealed that Embiid was not with the team. The big man was undergoing a scheduled assessment on his knee.

While Nurse didn’t confirm Embiid’s return, all signs were pointing to the star center missing both ends of the back-to-back set.

During his pregame press conference, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse revealed that former Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele would get the start at center, according to Celtics writer Taylor Snow. All signs point to both Embiid and Andre Drummond missing the action in Boston.

When the Sixers opened up their 2024 preseason run, they hosted the New Zealand Breakers. Embiid was ruled out for the night. In the absence of the big man, the Sixers started Andre Drummond, and had Adem Bona and Guerschon Yabusele play the backup five.

On Friday, the Sixers utilized the same strategy. While the team was fortunate to get their All-Star addition, Paul George, in the mix for the first time, the Sixers couldn’t overcome the Timberwolves. They ended up falling short with a 121-111 loss.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

The Sixers continue their preseason run on Saturday against the Celtics. Nick Nurse anticipated a handful of key absences as the team wants to ensure some its key players get some rest in between games.

After a battle in Boston, Monday would mark the next opportunity for the Sixers to compete in the preseason. They’ll continue a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Perhaps the Hawks matchup becomes the first opportunity to debut the star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid.

