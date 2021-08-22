Embiid Poked Fun at Himself Following Major Extension

Joel Embiid is wrapping up a big week.

When the Sixers center concluded the season a few months back, he was officially eligible to sign a supermax extension this offseason.

Considering he's coming off of a season where he notched career-highs in scoring and shooting, earned his fourth-straight All-Star nod, and was acknowledged as the MVP runner-up, everybody in the NBA expected Embiid to earn another monster extension.

This week, it finally happened. After staying close with the Sixers' President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, Embiid represented himself in contract negotiations with the front office throughout the summer.

As Embiid and the Sixers begin training camp in a little over a month from now, the superstar center got his big extension done. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Embiid landed himself a four-year extension, worth almost $200 million.

Embiid took to social media to celebrate the signing. As he was online showing his excitement and going over his timeline, Embiid stumbled across an old video of himself playing hoops in high school, which the big man found hilarious.

At this point, everybody knows Embiid's story. Unlike most NBA stars, Embiid didn't start playing basketball at a young age. Instead, he had to start learning the game when he was in high school. Therefore, he struggled to dominate early on and made some odd mistakes when on the floor, such as the one he made in the video above.

Regardless of his late start, though, Embiid turned dominant once he got his feet wet and continued learning and developing. Eventually, he earned himself a full ride to Kansas University before becoming the third-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Now, he lands his second big contract, which is a supermax extension. Crazy how it all worked out for the big man.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.