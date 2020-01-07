PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Injuries aren't anything new for Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid. Ever since he has been drafted to the Sixers, the big man has been dealing with medical setbacks. The result of that has left Embiid out with tons of missed time over the years.

This season has been no different. While Embiid has been relatively healthy, he has still missed a total of seven games this season. Granted, some were for suspension and load management -- but recently, Embiid has missed time with a sore knee.

Fortunately, his sore knee didn't cause any further complications. However, a new injury came about on Monday night as the Sixers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Early on in the matchup, Embiid trotted back to the locker room to get his hand checked out. As the big man was clearly in pain, he thought for a moment he might've fractured his finger. After going to the locker room to get it checked out, the trainers deemed it was nothing serious as X-rays came back negative.

Sure enough, Embiid made it back out onto the court. While he was still visibly in pain, Embiid wasn't going to let it take him out of the game. Eventually, though, the 76ers' center had to go back to the locker room as the entire arena saw the results of another finger injury take place for Embiid.

"It looked crazy," said Embiid's teammate, Josh Richardson. As Embiid's finger was clearly bent out of place, everybody at the Wells Fargo Center knew the Sixers' center had to come out. It felt for a moment his night was over, but once again, Embiid came trotting back out from the locker room with his finger taped up and ready to play.

"[The pain] was pretty bad," Embiid admitted following the win over the Thunder. "I just wanted to make sure I did everything possible to try and get us a win, and I'm glad we got a win."

Although Embiid's situation would be understood by his teammates if he didn't continue to play, the Sixers were quite appreciative of their center's toughness on Monday. "I'm glad he came back out," Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons said. "We needed him. He's a big part of this team. I was glad to have him back out there."

Josh Richardson echoed the same sentiment on Monday. "I commend him for coming back," Richardson said as he recalled the image of Embiid's finger. "It's not easy to come back from what happened. He said it was bothering him, but it takes a lot of toughness to come back and play with that."

While Embiid toughened it out and played through the pain on Monday, it's unclear if he will get to do the same for their matchup on Thursday against the Celtics. Since Sixers' head coach Brett Brown was "shocked," Embiid came back; he doesn't know what to expect moving forward in terms of the injury. All he knows is that Embiid's toughness is unquestioned after returning.

"I thought he was done for the game," Brown mentioned. "That is a tough return to the court. That is a competitive statement. I appreciate [Embiid] -- I respect that." It seems the rest of the locker room can agree.