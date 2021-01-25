Embiid Remains Questionable for Sixers vs. Pistons on Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't ready to rule Joel Embiid out for Monday night's game against the Detroit Pistons just yet.

On Sunday, Embiid's name popped up on the injury report as the big man is dealing with tightness in his back. While he's been relatively healthy for a good portion of the year so far, Embiid has missed a couple of games due to the same setback.

This past weekend, Embiid appeared in both games for the 76ers as they played in a back to back. On Friday night, the three-time All-Star checked in for just over 30 minutes on the court against the Boston Celtics. In the hard-fought matchup, Embiid accounted for 38 of the Sixers' 122 points.

The 76ers have hesitated to trot Embiid out on the second night of back to back games in past years. This year, the team has allowed him to play more often as long as he feels up for it. On Saturday, Embiid was good to go.

He checked in the first game against the Detroit Pistons for 35 minutes. During that time, Embiid shot 10-for-20 from the field, totaling for 33 points in the win. While Embiid and the 76ers did get the day off on Sunday and didn't have to travel, the star center's status remains in question.

In the past, the Sixers waited until close to game time to make a decision on Embiid's official playing status. If they roll with the same strategy on Monday night, Embiid will likely be a part of the team's warmups, and depending on how he feels close to tip-off, that's when the Sixers will decide on whether he plays or not.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_