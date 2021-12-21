Joel Embiid Reacts to Sixers Win Over Celtics on Instagram

Joel Embiid wasn't sure if he'd be able to play in Monday night's matchup against the Boston Celtics. Lately, the star center's been dealing with ankle soreness after he landed awkwardly during last Wednesday's matchup against the Miami Heat.

Despite dealing with pain during the second half of the game, Embiid remained on the floor as the 76ers attempted to take down the Heat. The four-time All-Star also played in Philadelphia's next matchup against the Brooklyn Nets the following night.

Although he avoided the injury report last Thursday, Embiid was questionable going into Sunday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Whether he was on pace to play or not is unclear, but the Sixers didn't have the opportunity to tip-off against the Pelicans once more as the NBA postponed the matchup.



At that point, Embiid and the Sixers looked ahead at Monday's matchup. As they were scheduled to travel to Boston to face the Celtics at TD Garden for the final time this season, the Sixers were looking to avoid falling into a four-game slump as they've lost their previous three games.

Embiid's dominance on Monday night wouldn't allow that to happen, though. As the big man checked in for a little over 40 minutes, Embiid knocked down 44-percent of his shots from the field and 86-percent of his free throws for a game-high of 41 points in Boston on Monday night.

After the game, Doc Rivers praised his star center by calling his performance "awesome." Embiid's absent teammates watched and live-tweeted from home in awe of his performance. Then, Embiid took to social media himself after the game and told the city of Boston that it's "always a pleasure."

Embiid's Final Reaction in Boston

Embiid's photo choice is appropriate, considering it displays the shot that put the dagger in the Celtics on Monday night.

As the Sixers led the Celtics by one possession with under 20 seconds to go in the final quarter of the night, they needed one last basket to put Boston away for good. Embiid, who had the hot hand, pulled up and attempted a successful 17-footer with two players rushing to guard him.

After Embiid grabbed Boston's hail mary pass on the next possession, which led to the Celtics fouling him once again, the Sixers were well on their path to securing a 108-103 win against the Celtics, making it their 16th victory of the year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.