Joel Embiid Reacts to Sixers’ New Arena Plans

The Philadelphia 76ers have shown a desire to build a new arena. Last year, the organization attempted to win a proposal to begin developing a new home for the Sixers in the Penn’s Landing section of Philly.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, the city went in a different direction. Just because the Sixers couldn’t execute the plan last year doesn’t mean they stopped trying.

According to a press release on Thursday morning, the Sixers are developing a privately-funded plan to build a new arena in Philadelphia’s Fashion District.

“The Philadelphia 76ers’ extensive evaluation of potential sites for an arena over the past two years culminates today with plans to pursue the Fashion District Philadelphia site as the proposed new home of the team,” said David Adelman, the leader of the project. “The chosen location is a key step in the process of developing a destination that provides Center City and surrounding communities with an economic engine generating activity through 76ers and youth games, concerts, events, and more.”

As the announcement made waves on social media Thursday morning, Sixers star Joel Embiid took to Twitter to express his feelings on the announcement.

While it seems Embiid likes the idea of the Sixers building a new home in the future, he seems disappointed in the desired timeframe.

According to the release, the project would likely be complete in time for the 2033-2034 season. At that point, Embiid’s time in Philadelphia and potentially even the NBA might be finished.

Embiid will tip off the upcoming season at the age of 28. He’ll turn 29 on March 16, 2023. Not only would Embiid be 38 by the time the arena is expected to open, but his current contract is also set to expire in 2027. While the big man could always return to Philadelphia on a new deal, it’s unclear what will happen beyond Embiid’s upcoming four-year extension.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.