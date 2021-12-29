Joel Embiid Roasts Tyrese Maxey For Rough Outing vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night after downing the Washington Wizards on the road on Sunday.

Although the Raptors had a crowded injury report with nine players out, the Sixers still engaged in a close game. At one point, it seemed the Sixers were on their way to put Tuesday night's game to rest early, as they led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter.

But the Raptors battled back and made it a single-digit game, taking the Sixers down to the wire. In the end, Philly won the battle as they defeated the Raptors 114-109.

While many might assume the Sixers weren't satisfied with the way they defeated the undermanned Raptors, the team didn't show any signs of disappointment after the outing. In fact, Sixers center Joel Embiid decided to make light of some of the team's struggles after the game.

Roasting His Teammate

Following Tuesday night's game, Embiid sat down at the podium in Toronto. 76ers' second-year guard Tyrese Maxey joined him for a joint postgame press conference.

Before getting started, Embiid took a peek at the box score to see how everybody did. And the big man chuckled when he realized how much Maxey struggled on Tuesday.

"Damn, Ty. . . Tyrese, you were trash today," Embiid said while laughing. "You looked like me two years ago when I had zero points. You were terrible."

Maxey played over 36 minutes on Tuesday. Only Matisse Thybulle checked in for longer. Despite nearly leading the team in minutes, Maxey struggled to produce as he had just five points on 11 shots.

Good thing Maxey has a sense of humor and a short memory. It's never a great sign when your star leader calls you out, but Maxey laughed at himself in the situation as he's able to acknowledge his struggles and move on without dwelling on his performance.

