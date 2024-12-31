Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Blazers
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to continue their winning ways as they close out 2024.
Leading up to the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sixers were unsure about the playing status of the seven-time All-Star, Joel Embiid.
When the Sixers submitted their initial injury report on Sunday night, the team listed Joel Embiid as questionable due to multiple reasons.
Embiid’s first setback, a sinus fracture, occurred a few weeks back as the Sixers competed against the Indiana Pacers. Although the Sixers initially anticipated a potential three-game absence for the veteran big man, he missed just one game since his diagnosis.
Ahead of the Sixers’ Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics, Embiid had an injury scare, which led him to add a foot sprain to the list of setbacks he’s had to deal with as of late.
Over the last few games, the Sixers operated with the idea that Embiid could potentially miss action. After he returned from a one-game absence, the big man got the night off against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to rest. Since then, Embiid has been cleared for the next three games.
It seems the trend will continue on Monday night in Portland. Despite being questionable to play against the Blazers, the Sixers have once again upgraded Embiid to available. He’ll appear in his fourth game in a row on Monday night on the road.
Since the Sixers fired up their road trip, Embiid has posted averages of 30 points, seven rebounds, and three assists over the last two games. He’s shooting 50 percent from the field and 56 percent from three.
Embiid will help the Sixers try to collect their 13th win on Monday night. The Sixers and the Blazers will tip-off at 10 PM ET.