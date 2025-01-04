All 76ers

Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Nets

Will Joel Embiid take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday?

Justin Grasso

Nov 19, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) brings the ball up court against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers changed things around for their latest back-to-back set, which took place out West. Instead of having Joel Embiid participate in the first leg of the set, the Sixers held him out against the Sacramento Kings and trotted him out on the court for the matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

After getting the day off on Friday, the Sixers are back on the court on Saturday, concluding their long road trip, which started up on Christmas Day. The Sixers will wrap up their run against the Brooklyn Nets.

Heading into the game, the Sixers listed the veteran center Joel Embiid as questionable. Not only is he still recovering from a sinus fracture, but Embiid is dealing with a sprained foot as well. The trend of leaving the door open for a potential night to sit continued.

The Sixers won't be without the star center on Saturday night. Once again, Embiid has been cleared for action and will be in the starting five.

For most of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers have questioned Embiid’s status heading into their matchups.

As the seven-time All-Star is being cautious with his knee-related setback after getting surgery last year, Embiid has missed plenty of action this season. The veteran big man was absent for the first nine games of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

After debuting on November 12, Embiid appeared in four of the next five games. Unfortunately, swelling in the knee called for another seven-game absence for Embiid.

When Embiid returned to the court for the second game in a row on December 13 against the Indiana Pacers, he went down with a sinus fracture. He missed two of the next three games.

At this point, the Sixers star has played in five of the 76ers’ past six games. His only absence was in Sacramento, a planned night off as it was a back-to-back.

Throughout the current stretch, Embiid has averaged 27 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. He is knocking down shots at a 48 percent rate and hitting on 47 percent of his threes.

The Sixers and the Nets are set for a 6 PM ET tip-off on Saturday.

