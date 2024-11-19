Joel Embiid's Playing Status for 76ers-Heat Revealed
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Miami Heat. The Sixers thought they might have to compete without two of their three All-Stars.
The status of the All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey was already decided last week. When Maxey underwent a re-evaluation for his hamstring strain, the Sixers decided the star needed at least one more week of recovery time before putting a date on his official return.
As for Joel Embiid, he was expected to be on the court for the Sixers on Monday until an illness came into play.
On Sunday night, the Sixers downgraded Embiid to questionable for Monday’s game. By Monday, he was downgraded to doubtful. However, Embiid won't miss the matchup. The Sixers upgraded Embiid to available after he went through a pregame warmup.
This year, Embiid has been on an injury management plan. When the team prepared for the preseason in the Tha Bahamas, Embiid did not participate in any scrimmage action. The big man remained off the floor throughout the 76ers’ six-game preseason run.
There wasn’t a guaranteed date in place for Embiid’s return during the regular season. He went on to miss the first six games of the season. When the Sixers decided he could be cleared for action, he had to serve a three-game suspension.
Nine games later, Embiid returned to the court to face the New York Knicks. The big man checked in for 26 minutes. He scored 13 points while shooting 18 percent from the field in the loss against the Knicks.
One night after Embiid’s return, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers. As expected, Embiid got the night off as it was a back-to-back. Embiid would return to the floor against the Orlando Magic.
Last Friday, the seven-time All-Star checked in for 32 minutes. He shot slightly better from the floor, knocking down 33 percent of his shots. Embiid produced 20 points and eight rebounds in the 12-point loss against the Magic.
The Sixers need plenty of help to get back on track. They head into Miami with a 2-10 record.