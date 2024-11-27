Joel Embiid's Playing Status for 76ers-Rockets on Wednesday
After a two-day break, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the court to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
For Philly, the game will mark the third-straight matchup they are going to be without the seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid. The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that Embiid continues to manage the knee injury he suffered a season ago.
When the Sixers held a practice session on Tuesday morning, Embiid was not considered to be a participant. The last time he stepped on the court for game action was one week ago, when the Sixers went toe-to-toe with the Memphis Grizzlies.
In that matchup, Embiid was finally looking like the MVP version of himself. Playing for 35 minutes, the veteran center made 48 percent of his shots from the field and went 14-14 from the free-throw line to produce 35 points. He had a double-double with 11 rebounds on the stat sheet.
In the following days after the six-point loss against Memphis, Embiid experienced swelling in his knee. He went from being available for the Brooklyn Nets matchup to getting downgraded after missing a shootaround session on the morning of the matchup.
An evaluation last Friday night led the Sixers to decide to hold out Embiid for the next two games at minimum. Without the big man, the Sixers snapped a five-game losing streak by collecting a 15-point win over the Nets.
On Sunday, the Sixers faced the Los Angeles Clippers for the second and final time this season. Without Embiid, the Sixers came up way short, losing by 26 points.
The Sixers don’t seem to be worried about Embiid’s long-term availability, but with another absence on Wednesday against Houston, he will miss his 13th game in 17 matchups.
Philly and Houston will tip-off at 7 PM ET on Wednesday.