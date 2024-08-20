Joel Embiid's Team USA Run Labeled a 'Mistake' by Former Player
This year, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid spent his offseason a little differently. After being recruited by multiple teams, he made the decision to partake in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Embiid joined the cast of NBA stars to compete for the United States, but did have the option to play for another powerhouse team in France. This ended up being the right decision, as he ended up leaving the Olympics with a gold medal.
Embiid had a rough start to the Olympics, but managed to turn things around towards the end. Arguably his best performance came against Serbia in the semifianls, where he helped spark a massive comeback for the United States.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Even though the Sixers star ended things on a good note, one former player feels the decision to play was a mistake. While on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Kenyon Martin (father of Sixers forward KJ Martin) stated that Embiid shouldn't have spent the summer getting his body right for the 2025 season.
"Yeah I think he should have rested," Martin said. "Worked on his lower body, got his strength in his legs. Get ready for the season. I think it was a mistake."
Martin brings up some valid points considering Embiid was battling a knee injury at the end of the season. That said, he made it through the Olympics and was able to secure a gold medal. Overall, the expereince should be viewed as a positive one.
With the Summer Games behind him now, Embiid can start getting his body right for the upcoming NBA season. Alongside Tyrese Maxey and newly-acquired Paul George, the Sixers have put themselves in a strong position to compete for a championship.