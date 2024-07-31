Joel Embiid Sees Major Role Change in USA vs. South Sudan Matchup
It appears Team USA is making a change to its starting five.
Unfortunately for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, he is one of two players who will now come off the bench for the team’s second matchup against South Sudan.
On Wednesday, Team USA and South Sudan will battle it out for the top spot in Group C. After taking down Serbia on Sunday morning, the U.S. is looking to continue building on their dominant showing, which involved a 110-84 victory.
Despite the convincing win, USA head coach Steve Kerr still wants to see some improvements. One of his major changes involved having Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis start over Embiid.
The other move includes starting Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum after he was out of the rotation entirely in the first matchup against Serbia.
While Kerr’s decision is likely matchup-based against South Sudan, it’s no secret that Embiid’s journey with Team USA so far has been a work in progress. Through the first five exhibition games on the road to Paris, Embiid’s status as a starter was questioned several times.
Steve Kerr continued to assure reporters that Embiid would maintain his role as a starter heading into Paris. The Golden State Warriors head coach remained true to his word, but Embiid’s role as the starting big man would last just one game.
Wednesday’s game will offer Embiid a shot at redemption. When Team USA battled it out with South Sudan in the weeks leading up to Paris, he produced 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. He was a key helper in the Sixers’ tight victory over South Sudan.
The two teams will hold a rematch at 3 PM ET. on Wednesday.