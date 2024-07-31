All 76ers

Joel Embiid Sees Major Role Change in USA vs. South Sudan Matchup

Joel Embiid will not start for Team USA against South Sudan.

Justin Grasso

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Serbia shooting guard Marko Guduric (23) passes against United States guard Lebron James (6) and center Joel Embiid (11) in the second quarter against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Serbia shooting guard Marko Guduric (23) passes against United States guard Lebron James (6) and center Joel Embiid (11) in the second quarter against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It appears Team USA is making a change to its starting five.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, he is one of two players who will now come off the bench for the team’s second matchup against South Sudan.

On Wednesday, Team USA and South Sudan will battle it out for the top spot in Group C. After taking down Serbia on Sunday morning, the U.S. is looking to continue building on their dominant showing, which involved a 110-84 victory.

Despite the convincing win, USA head coach Steve Kerr still wants to see some improvements. One of his major changes involved having Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis start over Embiid.

The other move includes starting Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum after he was out of the rotation entirely in the first matchup against Serbia.

While Kerr’s decision is likely matchup-based against South Sudan, it’s no secret that Embiid’s journey with Team USA so far has been a work in progress. Through the first five exhibition games on the road to Paris, Embiid’s status as a starter was questioned several times.

Steve Kerr continued to assure reporters that Embiid would maintain his role as a starter heading into Paris. The Golden State Warriors head coach remained true to his word, but Embiid’s role as the starting big man would last just one game.

Wednesday’s game will offer Embiid a shot at redemption. When Team USA battled it out with South Sudan in the weeks leading up to Paris, he produced 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. He was a key helper in the Sixers’ tight victory over South Sudan.

The two teams will hold a rematch at 3 PM ET. on Wednesday.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News