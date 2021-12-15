Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Cleared to Return vs. Heat
    Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Cleared to Return vs. Heat

    As the Philadelphia 76ers prepared for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, they anticipated having a healthy roster. 

    Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Roughly under an hour before tip-off, the Sixers ruled out their starting shooting guard Seth Curry for the night. According to a team official, Curry was dealing with shoulder soreness.

    And the losses didn't stop there. Sixers starting center Joel Embiid became the second player to get ruled out as the All-Star big man was dealing with rib soreness. Therefore, the team made him a late scratch.

    Without Embiid and Curry in the lineup, the Sixers rolled out with Andre Drummond and Furkan Korkmaz as their replacements. Nothing went according to plan as the Sixers got off to a rough start and never recovered.

    Eventually, the Sixers wrapped up Monday night's game with a 126-91 loss. Now, they are looking to recover from Monday's blowout with a game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. And unlike Monday's game, the Sixers had a few names on the injury report leading up to the matchup.

    Embiid and Curry were listed as questionable as early as Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Sixers reserve forward Georges Niang was ruled out on Wednesday morning as he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

    While Furkan Korkmaz was also questionable due to a non-COVID illness, the Turkish forward was ruled out a couple of hours before tip. 

    As for Embiid and Curry, they'll both make their returns to the Sixers' starting lineup on Wednesday night as they've been cleared for action. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

