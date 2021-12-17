Embiid, Curry Left Brooklyn Frustrated After Loss to Nets

Last month, the Philadelphia 76ers often found themselves with the short end of the stick. As they battled through injuries and COVID-19 cases within their roster, they went into a lot of games shorthanded, which resulted in them coming up short.

This month, more teams across the league are facing a similar situation as the Sixers. Meanwhile, the 76ers have been relatively healthy lately. Last week, they took advantage of having most of their key players on board as they went 3-1 with wins over Charlotte and Golden State.

This week, nothing has gone according to plan. On Monday, two late scratches left the Sixers scrambling in Memphis and eventually taking on a significant loss to the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies.

Then on Wednesday, the Sixers faced the Miami Heat without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and more on the floor for them. Despite having their entire starting lineup healthy, the 76ers dropped their second-straight game.

The 76ers went to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Thursday with no time to rest. While Brooklyn had Kevin Durant available, a large chunk of their roster missed Thursday's game. However, the Sixers failed to take advantage.

Led by Durant's 34-point effort, the Nets defeated the Sixers 114-105. With that defeat, the Sixers took on their third-straight loss in a game they were favored to win. After the matchup, Sixers center Joel Embiid acknowledged that the 76ers surely missed a prime opportunity to issue losses to two Eastern Conference playoff contenders while they were missing notable players from their roster.

"For sure," said Embiid when asked if the Sixers missed a notable opportunity over the last two days. "Miami missing their best players. Tonight, Brooklyn obviously, they still had KD, but they're missing a bunch of players. It does suck losing. It's frustrating."

As for Seth Curry, he sees it the same way. "Every game we lose is a missed opportunity," Curry explained. "These two teams played good basketball. They had Kevin Durant on their team tonight. Last night, [the Heat] are a good team, a good system. They help each other out, and they play well."

While the Sixers understand they should've been able to take down several shorthanded teams this week since they had the advantage over their opponents, Curry also made it clear that in the NBA, you can't count on winning games by default.

"It's the NBA," Curry finished. "Anybody can beat anybody. We beat teams undermanned this year, too. You gotta come in with that right mindset and beat whoever's on the floor."

Unfortunately for the Sixers, they've failed to do that this week. With games against Memphis, Miami, and Brooklyn, the Sixers have gone 0-3 over the last four days. Now, they are looking to fall out of their mini-slump this Sunday as they are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at home.

