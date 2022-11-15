Joel Embiid Shares NBA Weekly Honor With Steph Curry

After missing several games due to a non-COVID illness, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned to the floor last Monday night to take on the Phoenix Suns.

Although he played in small spurts at times, Embiid finished last Monday night’s game by clocking in a 36-minute shift. The big man struggled from the field, draining just 38 percent of his shots, but his 16-16 from the free throw line was key to his 33-point showing.

Two nights later, Embiid and the Sixers paid a visit to the Atlanta Hawks. The big man checked in for 31 minutes in the nine-point loss. Embiid finished the night with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Wanting to get payback on the Hawks, Embiid came back with a vengeance on Saturday. The big man appeared on the court for 40 minutes and put up a season-high of 42 points as the Sixers put the Hawks away with a 12-point victory.

Although many speculated whether Embiid would play on the second night of the back-to-back or not, the star center was cleared for action and good to go against the Utah Jazz.

Embiid’s performance on Sunday night was nothing short of spectacular. The star center put up a career-high of 59 points in 36 minutes. He also had 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks. The following day, the NBA acknowledged Embiid’s stellar week by naming the Sixers center the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Embiid shares the weekly honor with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Curry, whose team went 2-1 during last week’s stretch, helped contribute by averaging 38 points while draining nearly 65 percent of his shots.

Meanwhile, Embiid averaged 40 points per game and 11 rebounds while helping the Sixers achieve a 3-1 record.

On Monday, Embiid was named the Player of the Week for the eighth time in his career. The star center holds the second-most Player of the Week acknowledgments in franchise history, trailing only the Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who holds 20 total.

