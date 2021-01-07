Joel Embiid, Sixers Spoil Bradley Beal's Big Night

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers met with the Washington Wizards for a rematch of opening night. Back in late December, the Sixers hosted the Wizards and opened up the season with a bang as they defeated Washington 113-107.

With a few weeks' worth of games in the bag, both teams came into Wednesday night with more established identities. For the Sixers, they entered the matchup on a four-game win streak, sitting atop the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Russell Westbrook-led Wizards haven't hit their stride just yet as they came into the game with a 2-5 record. Although the Wizards put up a good fight in the first quarter of the game, the Sixers took control early on, thanks to a red-hot shooting streak by the veteran guard, Seth Curry.

In the first quarter, Curry led the Sixers in scoring by accounting for 15 of the team's 33 first-quarter points. Although Curry slowed down a bit in the second quarter, Sixers center Joel Embiid picked up the slack after a quiet first quarter. In nearly eight minutes before the half, Embiid came to life by going 6-for-8 from the field, putting up 14 points as Philly outscored Washington 49-43 in the second period.

Heading into halftime, it seemed the Sixers couldn't miss from deep. As a team, they attempted 15 shots from beyond the arc in the first half, knocking down 80-percent of their long-range shots. Once again, the 76ers had a comfortable lead going into halftime as they led the Wizards 82-67.

Philly got off to a hot start in the third quarter, but they cooled down once Wizards guard Bradley Beal started really heating up. As Beal clocked in for the entire third quarter, the veteran guard began forming a Washington comeback as he put up 25 points, going six-for-six from the free-throw line and knocking down all three his of attempts from beyond-the-arc.

His contributions helped the Wizards outscore the Sixers in the third quarter, giving Washington all of the momentum heading into the final quarter. As they trailed ten through three, the Wizards managed to make a comeback early on in the fourth quarter as they picked up a small lead four minutes in.

However, Washington couldn't pull away as they remained neck and neck with the 76ers throughout the remainder of the matchup. Beal ended up notching a career-high of 60 points, but Joel Embiid and the 76ers spoiled his big night as the big man led Philly in scoring with 38 points of his own. By defeating the Wizards for a second time this season 141-136, the Sixers now move to 7-1 on the year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_