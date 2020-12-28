News
Search

Joel Embiid-Less Sixers Fall Flat Against Cavaliers on Sunday

Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers couldn't handle the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.
Author:
Publish date:

For the first time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road this weekend. On Saturday night, the Sixers made a quick trip to Madison Square Garden to face off against the New York Knicks. As the Knicks came into battle against a fully healthy Sixers roster while shorthanded, Philly took care of business with ease picking up their second-straight win of the 2020-2021 NBA Season. 

Without having a chance to settle in New York, the Sixers immediately hit the road as they were set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first back to back set of matchups of the year on Sunday night. Once again, Philly was healthy throughout the entire day leading up to the matchup -- but that all changed moments before tip-off.

Joel Embiid, who didn't anticipate sitting out for rest during the second matchup of a back to back, ended up missing Sunday night's game. According to the Sixers' injury report, Embiid is dealing with stiffness in his back. While the injury doesn't seem to be serious, Embiid's absence was notable, considering his production as of late.

Following the first two games of the year, Embiid leads the Sixers in points-per-game as he's averaged 28 points against the Washington Wizards and the Knicks. Without Embiid, the Sixers started veteran center Dwight Howard, with Tony Bradley backing him up. Considering the opponent, the 76ers were still believed to have the upper hand, but Cleveland took advantage of an Embiid-less Sixers roster.

At first, the Sixers kept it close as they trailed just five points through the first quarter of the game. Without Embiid, Philly's offense looked out of sorts, which could've been chalked up to early confusion as the lineup was different. Expecting to tune things up in the second quarter, the 76ers failed to get it going. 

After getting outscored 35-26 in the second quarter, the sloppy Sixers went into halftime trailing by 14 points. The good news is the Sixers established themselves as a better second-half team through their first two matchups this year, but Sunday was a different story.

The 76ers failed to secure the ball on offense and turned it over 21 times throughout the night. While Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris stood out on the stat sheets, their solo performances didn't do Philly any justice. Cleveland's Andre Drummond played aggressively and looked nearly unstoppable against an Embiid-less Sixers.

Meanwhile, the 76ers couldn't click. The Sixers' first night on the road this season was a success, but the second game was nothing short of forgettable. With the 118-94 loss against the Cavaliers, the Sixers move to 2-1 on the year. They will now get a day off before taking on the Toronto Raptors at home on Tuesday night.

USATSI_15366185_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid-Less Sixers Fall Flat Against Cavaliers on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has something to prove.
News

Sixers' Joel Embiid Out vs. Cavaliers With Back Injury

USATSI_15363295_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid is Feeling More Confident in the Post

USATSI_13763506_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Third Game

USATSI_15319304_168388689_lowres
News

Seth Curry Set to Play vs. Cavaliers After 'Jamming' up his Shoulder

USATSI_15302734_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Compliments RJ Barrett After Rough Night

USATSI_15363297_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Praises Ben Simmons' Overall Performance vs. Knicks

USATSI_10447004_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers is Winning Over Sixers stars Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

USATSI_15363431_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Collect First Road Win Over New York Knicks on Saturday