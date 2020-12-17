Embiid, Sixers to Support Five Philadelphia Families for Holidays

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid has done a lot of good this past year. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the early spring of 2020, Embiid looked for ways to give back and help out as the country struggled.

It all started back in March when Embiid decided to pledge $500,000 to COVID-19 medical relief in an attempt to help survival and protection efforts in the community. In addition to his donation, Embiid even offered to help Sixers employees who were looking to see a pay cut before the team's Managing Partner Josh Harris reversed course on his decision to enforce the cuts.

The Sixers' big man didn't just stop there. A few weeks later, Embiid teamed up with Sixers Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris and David Blitzer to donate $1.3 million to Penn Medicine for critical support of health care workers fighting COVID-19.

“During this pandemic, many doctors and nurses are working like soldiers on the front lines of a war, and they need to be provided with as much armor as possible in this battle,” he said back in April. “COVID-19 antibody testing can help Philadelphia health care workers at this critical time, and we need to do everything possible to help those heroes who are putting their lives at risk to help us.”

Now, with the holidays approaching, Embiid is ready to help out the Philadelphia community even more. On Thursday, the Sixers announced that in a partnership with The GIANT Company and the 76ers All-Star center, they would provide five Philadelphia families with gifts and groceries for a year, along with housing relief.

"This year has been hard on so many people," Embiid said in a statement. "I am grateful to the Sixers and The GIANT Company for joining me in supporting these families that can use our collective support now more than ever." This month, five families will receive gifts for the holidays, along with free groceries for a year, courtesy of The GIANT Company. And at last, they will receive financial assistance toward their rent or mortgage payments.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_