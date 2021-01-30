Embiid, Sixers Take Down Timberwolves on the Road Friday Night

After picking up their most significant win of the season on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Wednesday to face the 4-13 Minnesota Timberwolves on the road at the Target Center.

Sixers center Joel Embiid entered the matchup questionable as he's been dealing with back tightness. Despite taking a hard fall during Wednesday night's game, Embiid got the green light to play on Friday night after being listed as questionable.

The Sixers got off to a slow start offensively on Friday night. For the first four minutes of the matchup, the Sixers went 0-for-7 from the field. Fortunately for them, Minnesota couldn't capitalize much as they went on just a 4-0 run.

After finally getting on the board, the Sixers didn't necessarily take the game over. They struggled from the field through the first 12 minutes as the Sixers drained just 23-percent of their shots.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves averaged 42-percent from the field. Despite struggling, the 76ers prevented the Timberwolves from taking over as they evened the score at 25 through the first quarter of action.

The game didn't get much prettier in the second quarter. Minnesota, who shot better than the Sixers in the first 12 minutes of action, saw their fair share of struggles from the field in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the 76ers got another strong quarter out of their starting center, Joel Embiid.

After collecting 11 points in the first, Embiid nearly matched himself in the second quarter as he collected 10 points. Although he struggled from the field, knocking down just four of his 12 shots, Embiid lived at the foul line throughout the first half. As expected, he was perfect from the stripe as he went 12-for-12 on his free-throws.

After outscoring the Timberwolves 28-23 in the second quarter, the Sixers managed to find some separation on the scoreboard heading into halftime. Embiid's 21-point half led all players in scoring and helped the Sixers snag a 53-48 lead through two.

A shaky first half turned into a substantially better third-quarter showing by the Sixers. Coming into the half with a 53-48 lead, Embiid and the Sixers dominated in the third quarter. The big man checked in for just under ten minutes and accounted for 16 points. Meanwhile, the rest of the starting lineup totaled for 17 points.

In the first half, Philly drained less than 35-percent of their shots from the field. In the third quarter alone, they averaged 76-percent while putting up 35 points. After outscoring the Timberwolves by nine points, the Sixers wrapped up the third quarter with an 88-74 lead.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Minnesota didn't have any answers for the 76ers. Aside from the seven minutes that Tobias Harris played in the final quarter, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers allowed the rest of the starting lineup to sit out.

During that time, the bench accounted for 27 points, outscoring the Timberwolves by seven points. Despite a rough first-half showing, the Sixers proved their dominance in the second half and picked up a blowout win by defeating the T'Wolves 118-94. With that, the Sixers advance to 14-6 on the year, remaining first in the Eastern Conference.