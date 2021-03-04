Embiid Sounds Off on Critics Following Dominant Matchup vs. Gobert

NewsSI.COM
Joel Embiid Sounds Off on Critics Following Dominant Matchup Over Rudy Gobert

Joel Embiid didn't hold back.
Publish date:

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is an MVP candidate this season, and there's no denying that. Although he's arguably the frontrunner to become the NBA's most valuable player this year, he still hasn't pleased everybody.

Last month, Embiid missed the first meeting with the Utah Jazz as he was dealing with back tightness. Following the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers received a question that raised some eyebrows as it insinuated that Embiid might be dodging certain matchups against "elite" NBA centers such as Jazz big man Rudy Gobert.

As expected, Rivers shot down that assumption, not even taking it seriously. Although Rivers hardly entertained the question, a story related to the idea still ran. And the four-time All-Star Joel Embiid saw it and used it as motivation heading into Wednesday night's game against the Jazz.

In just under 40 minutes of action on Wednesday, Embiid drained 14 of his 27 shots. The big man collected himself another 40-point game in the overtime win over the Jazz. After the win, Embiid joked around with the idea that he was "scared" of Gobert.

"According to [reports], I'm scared of [Rudy Gobert], and I'm scared of top centers. As we saw tonight, it looks like I was very, very scared of him," Embiid ranted with sarcasm. "So yeah, keep talking. Those matchups, you want to go out there and just dominate and prove to everybody that, as a team, we have a great team. And individually, I should be up there when it comes to rankings and stuff. So hopefully that can clear that up [with the critics]."

It's been a while since Embiid ranted about those who doubted him, but most would say the All-Star center had every right to respond the way he did after putting on such a dominant matchup. From last year to now, Embiid has kept all of his doubters and snubs in his mind for motivation. "It plays a huge role in my mentality this year," he explained. "[I just want to] destroy everything in my path."

Lately, he's been doing just that and it's paying off for Philly. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

