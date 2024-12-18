Joel Embiid Spotted at Philadelphia 76ers Practice on Wednesday
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for their next outing against the Charlotte Hornets, which takes place on Friday, the team is aware of the fact Joel Embiid won’t be in the mix.
Once again, Embiid is dealing with a setback. However, it’s not his knee holding him back this time around.
Last Friday, the Sixers took on the Indiana Pacers on their home court. Embiid was cleared for action for the second game in a row since returning from a seven-game absence. He spent 17 minutes on the court before leaving for the locker room to get evaluated for an injury after getting hit in the face.
Embiid was later diagnosed with a sinus fracture. He missed the remainder of Friday’s game and was ruled out for Monday’s victory against the Hornets. When the Sixers revealed a timeline for Embiid, they noted he would miss at least one week of action.
Despite waiting for his next evaluation, Embiid was spotted after Sixers practice on Wednesday doing some light work.
Barring any unexpected changes, Embiid will get Friday off against Charlotte. When the Sixers travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the following game, Embiid is expected to miss time then as well.
Next Monday, the Sixers will host the San Antonio Spurs. It’s too early to make the call on Embiid’s status for that game, leaving it as a potential return date from his injury, depending on how his next evaluation goes.
This season, Embiid has just six appearances for the 76ers. He’s been averaging 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Most of his absences have been due to knee-related concerns. The sinus fracture is just another obstacle he’ll have to overcome.