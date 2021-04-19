Embiid Says He Has Been Studying Film of Dirk Nowitzki

One legendary name that has always been linked to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is Hakeem Olajuwon. When Embiid first started learning about basketball, Olajuwon was a player he watched a lot of film on.

After Friday's win over the LA Clippers, Embiid would tell the media of another legendary big man he has been studying.

Double teams have always been something that Embiid has struggled with throughout his career. With the dominant season he has put together this season, the number of double teams he sees has gotten even higher.

Doc Rivers has tried to put Embiid in better positions to handle these double teams, mainly using him more around the foul line area. Rivers has talked about this earlier in the season, saying he likes Embiid in that area because it allows him to see the whole floor.

Along with being used in this new way, Embiid mentioned on Friday that he has been studying film on Dirk Nowitzki to maximize it.

"I may not have watched Dirk before, but we started watching a lot of Dirk film," Embiid said after Friday's win.

With the way Dirk was operated all over the floor, Embiid could pick up some new moves from watching the future Hall of Famer. We have already seen Embiid use the one-legged fadeaway in games that Dirk made famous.

This all goes back to when Embiid said that Doc Rivers' offensive system is more dynamic than what he played in years prior. Part of what made Embiid vulnerable when doubled is they would come in the post, where he could not see the second defender coming.

Now that he can see the whole floor, it opens up more for Embiid. We have seen glimpses of what this new look has done for him. Most notably against the Mavericks, when Embiid was able to throw a cross-court pass to a wide-open Seth Curry as the double team approached him.

Getting Embiid comfortable in this new set now will bode well come playoffs. With teams likely going to double him on almost every touch, he will now be in a system to better combat them.

