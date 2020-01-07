76ers
Joel Embiid's Status for Thursday vs. Celtics Remains Up in the Air

Justin Grasso

CAMDEN, NJ -- The Philadelphia 76ers' return to home on Monday turned out to be a successful night. After going on a four-game road trip and coming back win-less, the Sixers desperately needed a victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Well, they got the win -- but the victory came with a price to pay. Early on in the matchup, the Sixers saw their star center, Joel Embiid rush back to the locker room. After injuring his hand, Embiid believed he might've fractured his finger.

After undergoing some quick tests and X-rays, the Sixers' medical staff cleared the big man and allowed him to play through the pain. Embiid made it back out onto the floor, but it wouldn't be long before he trotted back off the court and into the locker room.

The first time Embiid left the game, it was unclear why. The second time, however, was a much different story. With his finger clearly dislocated, Embiid had to have everything put back into place.

And although Embiid was in a lot of pain, the big man managed to make it back out onto the court to finish off the rest of the game. While it wasn't easy, Embiid still did all that he could to help his team get back on track with a 120-113 win over Oklahoma City.

Just because Embiid was able to return on Monday night, though, doesn't mean he's set to play against the Boston Celtics at home on Thursday.

"I was shocked that he was able to come back out and play," said Sixers' head coach Brett Brown on Monday night. "I thought he was done for the game. What does that mean going forward? I do not know that."

And neither does Embiid himself. While the Sixers' center understands his injury was a dislocated finger, he isn't exactly sure if he's set to miss time moving forward or not. After Monday night, the big man mentioned it is a possibility he will sit out against Boston.

Embiid said he should know by Tuesday, but the team hasn't offered any word on his status just yet. As the Sixers practiced at their facility in Camden, New Jersey, Embiid had the afternoon off as he was out getting further tests on his finger. The Sixers won't say he will play on Thursday -- but they haven't ruled him out at this point, either.

