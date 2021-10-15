Embiid, Harris Among Several Sixers Out vs. Pistons on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers have had their fair share of absences from players on their roster throughout the 2021 NBA preseason. During the team's preseason finale against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, they'll miss a handful of players once again.

Key names such as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Danny Green headline the numerous absences for Friday's finale. Embiid, who missed the first outing of the preseason, returned for the last two games. On Friday, he'll get the night off once again as he gains another rest day before the start of the regular season.

34-year-old veteran forward Danny Green is in a similar boat. Although he played in every preseason matchup prior to Friday's game, Green won't have to take the court against the Pistons as he's earned a rest day at this point.

As for the others who are out, they are dealing with setbacks. Sixers starting power forward Tobias Harris has been dealing with a knee issue for roughly a week now. Heading into last Monday's preseason opener, Harris was kneed in the knee, causing him to miss the first game.

Although he played in the second outing, Harris got another night off on Monday as the Brooklyn Nets were in town. On Friday, Harris will sit out once again as he's dealing with knee soreness still. The good news is, Harris' setback is nothing to be too concerned about.

Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton are also two players who have been on and off the court this preseason. After Thybulle debuted last Monday, he started dealing with shoulder soreness and was kept off the court for a week, forcing him to miss the previous two matchups. While he participated in practice on Thursday, Thybulle is sure to miss Friday's game in Detroit.

Milton hasn't practiced since he rolled his ankle on Sunday. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have an update on Milton just yet, but the veteran guard wasn't mentioned when Rivers said some players could've participated in Friday's game if it were a postseason matchup. While that's not necessarily a positive sign, Rivers did make sure to mention he expects everybody to be healthy for Sunday's practice.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.