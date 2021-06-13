Embiid, Harris Talk Sixers' Multiple Weapons

The Sixers' rotations have become a major topic of conversation as we reach the halfway mark in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Despite some inconsistencies from the bench, Doc Rivers continues to use a deep playoff rotation.

Going 10-11 players deep in the playoffs is something we don't typically see from a contender. Rivers believes in his second unit and the spark they can provide.

This deep rotation paid off for the Sixers in their past two games against the Atlanta Hawks. If not for Rivers going deep into his bench, Philly would not have gotten a pair of unlikely heroes.

In Game 2, Shake Milton emerged off the bench late in the third quarter to spark a run that helped seal a victory for the Sixers. Then in Game 3, Furkan Korkmaz stepped up and provided a lift after Danny Green exited the game with a calf injury.

Having a different hot hand each game is what makes the Sixers' offense so dangerous. Along with their big three, multiple role players can come in and have a big game on any given night.

Tobias Harris spoke about this after the Sixers' win on Friday night, saying it is one thing that makes this team special.

"That's the thing with the playoffs and the beauty of the playoffs. Even on a team like ours, it could be a different guy every night who brings that added effort," said Harris.

Joel Embiid later echoed these same statements. After praising Korkmaz for his effort in Game 3, he too dove into the depth of this Sixers' team.

"We got so many weapons. You don't know who is going to get hot one night. The other night it was Shake, tonight it was Furk, but I just hope that we put it all together," said Embiid.

Rivers continually credits the work players have put in behind the scenes this season. Milton and Korkmaz have both stayed on the floor after games to get extra shots up in the past week. Their heroic performances are a testament to their ability to keep themselves ready at all times.

The focus now is building off of these great performances. With Danny Green out for the coming weeks, an opportunity is there for someone to step up and fill the void he's leaving behind.

