Joel Embiid Trusts Sixers Will be Better in Game 6 vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers have had two opportunities to close out their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors. Both attempts have been unsuccessful.

During Saturday's Game 4 matchup, the Sixers fell short on the road and took on an eight-point loss. Considering it was just one win for the Raptors, the Sixers didn't seem too concerned as they had a two-game cushion going back home.

On Monday night, the Sixers had a prime opportunity to finally close out the first-round series in front of their home crowd.

But the 76ers didn't put on the most inspiring effort. Defensively, the Sixers allowed the Raptors to get everything they wanted. Offensively, shots weren't falling as the Sixers drained just 38-percent of their field goals.

In addition, the Sixers lost the turnover battle as they gave up possession of the ball 16 times throughout the matchup. The Raptors played well on Monday, but the Sixers surely didn't put up a good fight.

"I was terrible defensively," said Sixers center Joel Embiid after the game. "Especially in that third quarter. So, there is really no explanation, I guess. I need to play with more energy and move my feet better, but I just have to be better."

With a 103-88 loss, the Raptors managed to create a Game 6 in Toronto on Thursday. While Monday's game was far from inspiring, Embiid trusts his team to be much better when they take the floor on Thursday night.

“They just kept scoring and scoring and scoring, and we kept playing against a set defense and, obviously, they just doubled me just like last game really everywhere,” Embiid continued. “Whether it was in the post, the elbow, the three-point line, you can tell they were trying to get the ball out of my hands. We didn’t make shots today, but just we gotta keep trusting. I think we will be better.”



