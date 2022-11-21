Joel Embiid Will Miss Matchups vs. Nets, Hornets With Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup continues to lose star power as the season progresses as Joel Embiid becomes the latest member of the Sixers to battle an injury.

During the second half of the Sixers’ Saturday night loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Embiid went down with an injury after colliding with his teammate. While a hobbled Embiid remained on the floor to finish out the game, Embiid confirmed he was in pain after the loss.

“I’m not sure I think it was my ankle or my foot,” said Embiid. “I’m not sure. Hopefully, somehow it feels better, but we’ll see.”

Discussing his recent in-game setback, Embiid didn’t show a ton of optimism regarding his status moving forward. As it turns out, there is a reason for that.

According to a Sixers official, Embiid has been diagnosed with a left mid-foot sprain. As a result, the big man will miss the Sixers’ next two games. In the coming days, Embiid will be re-evaluated so the team can figure out when’s the best time for the All-Star to get back on the floor.

With Embiid out for the next two games, he’ll miss the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and the battle on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Embiid’s absence on Tuesday and Wednesday will mark the fifth and sixth matchups he’ll miss this season. In late October, Embiid missed his first game against the Toronto Raptors due to knee soreness. After returning for a game, the All-Star center missed the next three matchups due to a non-COVID illness.

Now, Embiid is on pace to miss two games and potentially more due to a foot injury. He joins James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz, Jaden Springer, and Tobias Harris on the injured list. While a couple of those guys could return to the lineup on Tuesday, three of the four starters mentioned are guaranteed to be out for the first two games this week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.