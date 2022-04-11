Last Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to make their trip to the 2022 NBA Playoffs official.

Joel Embiid's 44-point outing in Cleveland helped the Sixers seal the deal. While Philly punched their ticket to the playoffs as early as last Sunday, they still had an opportunity to possibly move up in the Eastern Conference rankings.

Therefore, Joel Embiid was fortunate to keep playing and packing on the statistics as he makes another run to possibly win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award.

Last Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, Embiid checked in for 38 minutes and scored a game-high of 45 points in the nine-point win over Indiana. Two nights later, he followed up that performance with a 30-point outing in the 37 minutes he appeared on the court against the Toronto Raptors.

While last Thursday's loss against Toronto hurt the Sixers' chances of notching the third seed, the Sixers continued to roll with Embiid in the starting lineup, having him play for 36 minutes this past Saturday against the Pacers once again.

For the third time within a week, Embiid notched over 40 points. After wrapping up Saturday's outing with a 13-point victory, Embiid played his last minutes of the regular season as he got Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons off.

Add Another Accolade

One day after officially becoming the NBA's scoring champion for the 2021-2022 NBA season, Embiid was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

With that, Embiid earned his second Player of the Week selection this season, making it seven total for his career. He joins elite company as Allen Iverson is the only Sixers player to earn Player of the Week honors at least seven times in his career.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.