Skip to main content
Joel Embiid Wraps Up Season With Another Player of the Week Accolade

Joel Embiid Wraps Up Season With Another Player of the Week Accolade

Last Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to make their trip to the 2022 NBA Playoffs official.

Joel Embiid's 44-point outing in Cleveland helped the Sixers seal the deal. While Philly punched their ticket to the playoffs as early as last Sunday, they still had an opportunity to possibly move up in the Eastern Conference rankings.

Therefore, Joel Embiid was fortunate to keep playing and packing on the statistics as he makes another run to possibly win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award.

Last Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, Embiid checked in for 38 minutes and scored a game-high of 45 points in the nine-point win over Indiana. Two nights later, he followed up that performance with a 30-point outing in the 37 minutes he appeared on the court against the Toronto Raptors.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While last Thursday's loss against Toronto hurt the Sixers' chances of notching the third seed, the Sixers continued to roll with Embiid in the starting lineup, having him play for 36 minutes this past Saturday against the Pacers once again.

For the third time within a week, Embiid notched over 40 points. After wrapping up Saturday's outing with a 13-point victory, Embiid played his last minutes of the regular season as he got Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons off.

Add Another Accolade

One day after officially becoming the NBA's scoring champion for the 2021-2022 NBA season, Embiid was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. 

With that, Embiid earned his second Player of the Week selection this season, making it seven total for his career. He joins elite company as Allen Iverson is the only Sixers player to earn Player of the Week honors at least seven times in his career. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_18006941_168388689_lowres
News

Thybulle Discusses Difficulty of Revealing Vaxx Status to Teammates

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_17981742_168388689_lowres
News

Iverson Shows Support for Joel Embiid After Winning Scoring Title

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_17941345_168388689_lowres (2)
News

When Will Sixers Tip-Off Playoff Series vs. Raptors?

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_17812780_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Thybulle Confirms Vaxx Status, Explains Decision Ahead of Playoffs

By Justin Grasso7 hours ago
USATSI_17940138_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Will Open 2022 NBA Playoffs vs. Toronto Raptors

By Justin Grasso9 hours ago
USATSI_17998221_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

By Justin GrassoApr 10, 2022
USATSI_17998837_168388689_lowres
News

Pistons' Cade Cunningham Ruled Out vs. Sixers on Sunday

By Justin GrassoApr 10, 2022
USATSI_17822677_168388689_lowres (4)
News

Sixers Rule Out Joel Embiid, James Harden vs. Pistons

By Justin GrassoApr 10, 2022