Joel Embiid’s Blunt Assessment on Tyrese Maxey’s Two Games Back

Joel Embiid had an unfiltered assessment of Tyrese Maxey's performances since returning from his injury.

Last Friday, Tyrese Maxey returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup after missing 18 games due to a fractured foot.

Prior to going out with the injury, Maxey averaged 23 points and four assists while shooting 42 percent from deep on a career-high of seven attempts per game in 15 matchups.

Many believed Maxey was going to make a case to become an All-Star based on what he put on display through the first stretch of the season, but the foot injury derailed those chances.

Now that he’s back, Maxey is slowly working his way back into the fold. When he returned to the court last Friday to face the New Orleans Pelicans, Maxey came off the bench for 18 minutes.

The young guard got the next night off as the Sixers paid a visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Year’s Eve. Two nights later, Maxey was back on the floor, checking in for 26 minutes off the bench against the Pelicans.

When asked about Maxey’s progress through two games, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers described the young guard as “out of sync.” Yet, he was still complimentary, adding that he “loved a couple of drives to the basket” from Maxey.

Rivers saw positives in Maxey’s first two games back. Joel Embiid couldn’t filter his thoughts the same as Rivers on the matter, however.

“He’s been trash, but he’s getting better,” Embiid said bluntly. “Today was better than the New Orleans game. He was really bad in the New Orleans game. He was really bad the first game. He’s getting better over time.”

Maxey, who was just five feet away from Embiid in the Sixers’ locker room, overheard the big man talking about his game on Monday night. The two then engaged in a friendly exchange that went like this:

Maxey: What’d you say?

Embiid: Would you agree you were trash?

Maxey: Today?

Embiid: Yes

Maxey: Yes

Embiid: But you were better than the first game

Maxey: I was better than the first game

Embiid: That’s what I’m saying

Embiid then wrapped up with his final statement…

“It’s going to take him a while, but I’m glad that he’s back,” he finished.

In his first game back, Maxey chucked up ten shots, with three coming from beyond the arc. He went 40 percent from the field, scoring nine points.

In the second game, Maxey put up 14 shot attempts, hitting on 36 percent of his field goals. He wrapped up the game with 12 points. Maxey wasn’t as efficient in the second game, but he wasn’t nearly as hesitant and played more aggressively.

As Embiid said, it might take a while for Maxey to get back to who he was before the injury, but Rivers, Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers are confident he’ll get back to who he was prior to the setback.

