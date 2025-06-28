Johni Broome Sends Message to 76ers Fans
The Philadelphia 76ers were the subject of tons of speculation over the course of the past few months regarding what they would end up doing with the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. One of the theories was that they would trade down their pick for a later selection in the draft in an attempt to gain additional assets for their future, while other possibilities had them tied to picking players such as Kon Knueppel or Ace Bailey, amongst others.
But when the Sixers found themselves on the clock, they ended up picking VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University with the third overall pick. The Bahamian guard averaged 15 points and 2.1 steals per game in his freshman season in the Lone Star State, showing his worth on both ends of the court.
However, the Philadelphia front office wasn't done bringing in new talent for Nick Nurse to use in the upcoming season, as they had the fifth pick in the second round of the draft, which took place on Thursday night. This pick would ultimately land the Sixers Johni Broome from Auburn University, a fifth-year big man who dominated the SEC in his three seasons under Bruce Pearl.
It wouldn’t take long after his selection for Broome to send a personal message to the Philadelphia faithful, expressing that he’s ready to hit the court.
”Excited to get to work, excited to get to Philly, interact with you guys, it’s a blessing and I’m ready to get to work,” Broome said.
Sixers fans will have to wait for a few weeks before the NBA Summer League starts, when they’ll get a chance to see their two new rookies take to the court donning their new colors.
