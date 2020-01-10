PHILADELPHIA, PA -- October 23rd, 2019 was the first time Josh Richardson suited up in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform for a regular-season matchup. It also happened to be his first taste of the bitter rivalry between the Sixers and the Boston Celtics.

That night, Richardson had a strong debut with the Sixers as he put up 17 points, registering as a plus-22 on the court. His statistics were solid for the Sixers' opener this season, but it was his energy that stood out to the Philly crowd.

Never one to play unmotivated, Josh Richardson found the vibe of the Sixers-Celtics matchup intriguing as he made his debut with the 76ers. And the 26-year-old shooting guard was excited to resume the rivalry on Thursday night as the Celtics came back for a rematch of that opening night where they lost to Philly, 107-93.

Despite being undefeated against the Celtics this year, the Sixers had a major hole in their lineup on Thursday. Considering their starting center, Joel Embiid was dealing with a torn ligament in his ring finger; the big man was forced to miss the matchup versus Boston.

Therefore, the Sixers knew they had to turn their intensity up another notch so they could continue to climb out of the hole they've fallen in over the last five games they have played.

This past Monday, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown credited Josh Richardson for his energy. He mentioned that Richardson's intensity played a vital role in snapping the four-game losing streak the Sixers were currently on.

On Thursday, the situation wasn't any different. Once again, Richardson came out hot for the Sixers, and he would never turn down his high-energy play. That resulted in a game-high of 29 points during his 33 minutes while out on the court.

Richardson's motivation behind his energy during the first game of the season had something to do with him wanting to make a statement to his new city and fans. The motivation behind his energy during Monday night's win came from the fact that the Sixers needed to bounce back after losing four-straight on the road.

So what was the motivation behind Thursday night's 109-98 victory over Boston? The magnitude of the rivalry between two passionate sports cities, of course.

"I definitely feel it," Richardson said, regarding the tension between the Sixers and the Celtics' players and fans. "I felt it in the first game. Like, as soon as it started. These two big sports cities really get behind their teams, so you appreciate that. I feel like everybody is almost ready to fight about that game when it comes up."

The short-handed Sixers surely showed a lot of fight on Thursday as they faced adversity and overcame it all. Despite dealing with a 15-point deficit early on, the Sixers wouldn't roll over and use any excuses as to why they lost. Instead, they came out firing in the second half and put together an impressive 11-point win to pick up their third win against Boston this season. One more, and it's a clean sweep before playoffs.