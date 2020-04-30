Josh Richardson Reflects on his Biggest Learning Experience With 76ers

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat, many believed the team was losing more than a star player. Butler's value on the court was high after seeing him put the team on his back at times throughout the playoffs last season. However, it wasn't just his skill set that would be missed -- it was his leadership as well.

Fortunately, the 76ers acquired a player who would soon find out that he's an essential voice in the locker room. When Josh Richardson came to Philly from Miami, the veteran guard assumed he only had a role on the court. Since he was the new guy in the 76ers' locker room, the former Heat guard didn't want to overstep his boundaries.

At a point throughout the 2019-2020 season, though, Richardson had no choice but to speak up. As the 76ers were playing inconsistently on the road, members of the team admitted that the roster was lacking intensity and effort. And from the outside looking in, it seemed the Sixers didn't have anybody within the locker room, who was stepping up and becoming a vocal leader behind-the-scenes.

Earlier in the season, Richardson admitted that some of the new guys on the team, including himself, felt somewhat hesitant to speak up. Eventually, though, the new Sixers guard took a gamble, and it ended up paying off not only for the team -- but for himself as well. The first-year 76ers guard learned a lot in his new situation. His biggest takeaway, however, was that he could lead in different scenarios.

"I learned that I can be a leader in like, new situations," Richardson said on the 76ers' 'Posted Up' podcast with Brian Seltzer. "It was my first time playing for a new team that quickly so I wasn't trying to step on anybody's toes -- not trying to step out of line."

After Richardson reportedly "galvanized the troops" back in February, the team responded well to his actions. While nobody on the roster wanted to go in-depth on what was said by Richardson or anybody else during their players-only meeting, it sure sounded like the veteran guard learned a lot about himself through the team's struggles.

"Just knowing that I can put myself in a position to be a leader and be a voice for a new situation and a new group of people is probably the biggest thing I learned about myself [this season]." Will Richardson have a long-term future with the 76ers? It's unclear at the moment. Regardless of what happens in the future, though, the Sixers or any other team will be fortunate to have the natural leader in their locker room.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_