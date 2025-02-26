Karl Anthony-Towns in Danger of Missing Knicks-76ers Matchup
For Wednesday’s contest between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, the home team could be without a key player as Karl Anthony-Towns is in danger of missing the matchup at Madison Square Garden.
According to the official NBA injury report, Towns has been downgraded to questionable. The Knicks describe his setback as left knee Patellar Tendonopathy. He’s likely a game-time decision on Wednesday.
It’s been quite some time since the Knicks rolled without Towns. His last absence occurred on January 17, when the Knicks took on a 17-point loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was Towns’ second absence in a row after he missed a road matchup against the 76ers.
When the Knicks and the Sixers met in South Philly back in November for the first time this year, Towns produced 21 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. New York won in Philly with a 12-point victory.
Although Towns wasn’t on the floor for the second meeting between the Sixers and the Knicks, New York took care of business once again by picking up a six-point victory.
With the Knicks, Towns has 52 games under his belt this season. The veteran center has been posting averages of 25 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists. He’s knocking down 43 percent of his threes on five attempts per game and making 53 percent of his shots from the field overall.
The Sixers and the Knicks will tip at 7 PM ET on Wednesday.
