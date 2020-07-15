Kendrick Perkins Credits Brett Brown for Moving Ben Simmons

Last week, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins was criticizing Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for being hesitant about going to Orlando for the NBA's restart. This week, Perkins is applauding Sixers head coach Brett Brown for making the tough decision to move Ben Simmons away from the point guard position.

"Finally, thank you, Brett Brown," Perkins said on ESPN's The Jump Tuesday. "I was so sick of hearing 'oh, Ben Simmons and Joel [Embiid], they can't play together.' Yes, they can! They are two superstars; you gotta find a way to make it work."

"I applaud Brett Brown finally for making this adjustment," Perkins continued. "When you look at a guy like Ben Simmons, we all know he can't shoot. But let's not focus on that one weakness because he brings so much more to the table. Focus on his strengths. Put this guy in a position to be successful."

For the last few years, many have made the argument that Simmons would be best suited as a point forward rather than a point guard. The third-year veteran the Sixers' coach wasn't budging, though. While Simmons is still an effective player at the point guard position, switching him to forward could pay off more in the long-run.

And with Shake Milton emerging as a legitimate starting point guard for the Sixers, Brown is looking to experiment with Milton at guard, and Simmons at forward when the NBA season resumes this summer.

Based on what he's seen so far, Brown is optimistic about his two superstars in Simmons and Embiid coexisting on the court. Perhaps, this is the critical change Brown needed to make to ensure his two best players can succeed together.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_